Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Alabama A&M 2-12, Miss Valley State 0-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss Valley State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Miss Valley State Delta Devils and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Miss Valley State staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 14 to 4 on offense, a fact Miss Valley State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 54-51.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Alabama A&M can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They slipped by the Golden Lions 63-62. The victory was just what Alabama A&M needed coming off of a 93-73 defeat in their prior game.

The Delta Devils' loss was their third straight at home dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-14. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 2-12.

While only Alabama A&M took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Alabama A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-9 against the spread).

Miss Valley State couldn't quite finish off Alabama A&M in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 70-68. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama A&M is a big 8.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.