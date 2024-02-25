Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Texas So. 10-14, Miss Valley State 0-26

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas So. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Miss Valley State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas So., who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Tigers beat the Jaguars 68-56.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 26th contest. They took a hard 61-46 fall against the Hornets on Monday.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-26 with that defeat, which was their 22nd straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking ahead, Texas So. shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points.

Everything came up roses for Texas So. against the Delta Devils in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 93-61 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas So. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 12-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.