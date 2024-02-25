Halftime Report
Texas So. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Miss Valley State 34-22.
If Texas So. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-14 in no time. On the other hand, Miss Valley State will have to make due with an 0-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Texas So. Tigers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils
Current Records: Texas So. 10-14, Miss Valley State 0-26
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
What to Know
Texas So. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Miss Valley State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas So., who comes in off a win.
Last Monday, the Tigers beat the Jaguars 68-56.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 26th contest. They took a hard 61-46 fall against the Hornets on Monday.
The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-26 with that defeat, which was their 22nd straight on the road dating back to last season.
Looking ahead, Texas So. shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points.
Everything came up roses for Texas So. against the Delta Devils in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 93-61 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas So. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Texas So. is a big 12-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 131 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.
- Jan 15, 2024 - Texas So. 93 vs. Miss Valley State 61
- Feb 18, 2023 - Texas So. 80 vs. Miss Valley State 62
- Jan 09, 2023 - Miss Valley State 71 vs. Texas So. 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas So. 79 vs. Miss Valley State 59
- Jan 10, 2022 - Texas So. 95 vs. Miss Valley State 58
- Feb 23, 2021 - Texas So. 82 vs. Miss Valley State 45
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas So. 94 vs. Miss Valley State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Texas So. 80 vs. Miss Valley State 67
- Feb 25, 2019 - Texas So. 92 vs. Miss Valley State 80
- Jan 28, 2019 - Texas So. 65 vs. Miss Valley State 62