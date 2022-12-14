Who's Playing

Jackson State @ No. 17 Mississippi State

Current Records: Jackson State 1-8; Mississippi State 9-0

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will take on the #17 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Mississippi Coliseum. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Jackson State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Jackson State received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 85-72 to the Akron Zips.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between MSU and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as MSU wrapped it up with a 69-51 win on the road. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard Shakeel Moore, who had 17 points, and forward Tolu Smith, who had 20 points along with five boards.

The Tigers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21.5-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Jackson State, who are 5-4 against the spread.

Jackson State is now 1-8 while MSU sits at 9-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jackson State is 358th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 82 on average. MSU's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 49.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mississippi Coliseum -- Jackson, Mississippi

Mississippi Coliseum -- Jackson, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.