Watch Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Mississippi State (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Current Records: Mississippi State 6-1; Louisiana Tech 5-2

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, MSU took down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 81-56 last week. Among those leading the charge for MSU was G Tyson Carter, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten dimes.

Meanwhile, everything went Louisiana Tech's way against the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday as they made off with a 78-57 win.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped MSU to 6-1 and Louisiana Tech to 5-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU comes into the contest boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.70%. Louisiana Tech has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 27th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 80.4 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.