Watch Mississippi State vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Missouri basketball game
Who's Playing
Missouri @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Missouri 9-6; Mississippi State 9-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back home. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 60-59 to the LSU Tigers. The top scorers for MSU were G Nick Weatherspoon (14 points), F Reggie Perry (13 points), and F Abdul Ado (12 points).
Meanwhile, Mizzou didn't have too much trouble with the Florida Gators on Saturday as they won 91-75. Among those leading the charge for Mizzou was G Dru Smith, who had 22 points and six assists along with five steals.
MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
The Bulldogs are now 9-6 while Mizzou sits at 9-6. Mizzou is 5-3 after wins this year, and the Bulldogs are 3-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
Series History
Mississippi State have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Mississippi State 68 vs. Missouri 49
- Feb 10, 2018 - Missouri 89 vs. Mississippi State 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Mississippi State 74 vs. Missouri 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Mississippi State 89 vs. Missouri 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Mississippi State 76 vs. Missouri 62
-
