Watch Mississippi State vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Missouri @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Missouri 9-6; Mississippi State 9-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are heading back home. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 60-59 to the LSU Tigers. The top scorers for MSU were G Nick Weatherspoon (14 points), F Reggie Perry (13 points), and F Abdul Ado (12 points).

Meanwhile, Mizzou didn't have too much trouble with the Florida Gators on Saturday as they won 91-75. Among those leading the charge for Mizzou was G Dru Smith, who had 22 points and six assists along with five steals.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.

The Bulldogs are now 9-6 while Mizzou sits at 9-6. Mizzou is 5-3 after wins this year, and the Bulldogs are 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State have won four out of their last five games against Missouri.