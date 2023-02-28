Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Mississippi State

Current Records: South Carolina 10-19; Mississippi State 19-10

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Gamecocks will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for USC just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Tennessee Volunteers, falling 85-45. Forward Gregory Jackson had a rough evening: he finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, MSU netted a 69-62 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. MSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Tolu Smith, who had 17 points in addition to six rebounds, and guard Cameron Matthews, who had 11 points along with five boards.

USC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-3 ATS in away games but only 15-14 all in all.

The Gamecocks are now 10-19 while the Bulldogs sit at 19-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: USC has only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. MSU's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 16-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Mississippi State have won ten out of their last 16 games against South Carolina.