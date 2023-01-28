Who's Playing

TCU @ Mississippi State

Current Records: TCU 16-4; Mississippi State 12-8

What to Know

The #11 TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Horned Frogs will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

TCU made easy work of the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday and carried off a 79-52 victory. It was another big night for TCU's guard Mike Miles Jr., who had 23 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for MSU as they fell 66-63 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. Guard Shakeel Moore wasn't much of a difference maker for MSU; Moore played for 36 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Horned Frogs' win brought them up to 16-4 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 12-8. TCU is 12-3 after wins this season, and MSU is 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.