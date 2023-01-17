Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Tennessee 14-3; Mississippi State 12-5
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs haven't won a game against the #5 Tennessee Volunteers since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Humphrey Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 69-63 to the Auburn Tigers. Forward Tolu Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 20 points and ten boards. Smith's performance made up for a slower contest against the Georgia Bulldogs this past Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Volunteers entered their game against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Tennessee fell to UK 63-56. This was hardly the result Tennessee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over the Wildcats heading into this contest. One thing holding Tennessee back was the mediocre play of guard Zakai Zeigler, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
The Bulldogs took a serious blow against Tennessee in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 87-53. Maybe MSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee have won ten out of their last 12 games against Mississippi State.
