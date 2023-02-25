Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Mississippi State
Current Records: Texas A&M 20-7; Mississippi State 18-10
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the #25 Texas A&M Aggies are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. MSU and the Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. A&M will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
MSU lost 66-64 to the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Mizzou's guard Nick Honor with 0:04 left to play. Guard Dashawn Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulldogs; Davis finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory. It was another big night for the Aggies' guard Wade Taylor IV, who had 25 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
MSU is now 18-10 while A&M sits at 20-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. The Aggies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 21st in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Mississippi State and Texas A&M both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Texas A&M 67 vs. Mississippi State 64
- Mar 03, 2021 - Mississippi State 63 vs. Texas A&M 57
- Jan 13, 2021 - Texas A&M 56 vs. Mississippi State 55
- Feb 22, 2020 - Texas A&M 87 vs. Mississippi State 75
- Mar 14, 2019 - Mississippi State 80 vs. Texas A&M 54
- Mar 09, 2019 - Mississippi State 92 vs. Texas A&M 81
- Feb 20, 2018 - Mississippi State 93 vs. Texas A&M 81
- Jan 14, 2017 - Mississippi State 67 vs. Texas A&M 59
- Feb 24, 2016 - Texas A&M 68 vs. Mississippi State 66
- Jan 06, 2016 - Texas A&M 61 vs. Mississippi State 60