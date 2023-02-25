Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Mississippi State

Current Records: Texas A&M 20-7; Mississippi State 18-10

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the #25 Texas A&M Aggies are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. MSU and the Aggies will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. A&M will be strutting in after a win while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

MSU lost 66-64 to the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Mizzou's guard Nick Honor with 0:04 left to play. Guard Dashawn Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulldogs; Davis finished with only seven points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, A&M didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory. It was another big night for the Aggies' guard Wade Taylor IV, who had 25 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

MSU is now 18-10 while A&M sits at 20-7. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: MSU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them fifth in college basketball. The Aggies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 21st in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mississippi State and Texas A&M both have five wins in their last ten games.