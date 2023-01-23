Who's Playing

Southern @ Mississippi Valley State

Current Records: Southern 9-10; Mississippi Valley State 2-19

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are 1-11 against the Southern Jaguars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. Mississippi Valley State and Southern will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Harrison Complex. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Delta Devils lost a heartbreaker to the Grambling Tigers when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Mississippi Valley State as they fell 65-61 to Grambling.

Meanwhile, Southern came up short against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday, falling 62-55.

Mississippi Valley State is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 14-7 record against the spread.

The losses put the Delta Devils at 2-19 and the Jaguars at 9-10. Mississippi Valley State is 2-16 after losses this season, Southern 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Harrison Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Odds

The Jaguars are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Southern have won 11 out of their last 12 games against Mississippi Valley State.