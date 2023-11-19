Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Kent State 3-1, Missouri State 2-1

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Kent State Golden Flashes will face off against the Missouri State Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact Kent State proved on Friday. They steamrolled past the Pirates 100-62 on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-36.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the Eagles 70-61 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Missouri State.

Missouri State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Alston Mason, who scored 20 points along with 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Golden Flashes to 3-1 and the Bears to 2-1.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be Kent State's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kent State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Kent State is a 4-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Flashes, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

