Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Murray State 11-11, Missouri State 7-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Murray State would be headed in after a win, but Evansville made sure that didn't happen. Murray State fell to Evansville 78-74. The Racers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by JaCobi Wood, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points. What's more, he also posted a 64.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was AJ Ferguson, who posted 19 points.

Even though they lost, Murray State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their tenth straight loss. They fell 72-67 to Indiana State.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Hampton, who earned seven points plus eight rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Drake on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Murray State's defeat dropped their record down to 11-11. As for Missouri State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-15.

Murray State suffered a grim 60-35 defeat to Missouri State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Can Murray State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Murray State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Missouri State.