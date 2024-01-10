Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Murray State 6-9, Missouri State 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the Missouri State Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Great Southern Bank Arena. Missouri State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Murray State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Murray State waltzed into their game Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They were the clear victor by a 81-59 margin over the Aces.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Murray State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brian Moore Jr., who scored 15 points. Another player making a difference was JaCobi Wood, who scored 14 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 86-60, which was the final score in the Bears' tilt against the Braves on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Missouri State in their matchups with Bradley: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their defeat, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cesare Edwards, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

The Racers' victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-9. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 9-6.

Things could have been worse for Murray State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 84-69 loss to Missouri State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Can Murray State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Missouri State is a 4.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Missouri State and Murray State both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.