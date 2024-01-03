Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: N. Iowa 6-7, Missouri State 9-4

What to Know

N. Iowa is 8-2 against Missouri State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. After both having extra time off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Great Southern Bank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

N. Iowa had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three two weeks ago. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 76-63.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Tytan Anderson, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Bowen Born, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Bears earned a 69-64 win over the Gaels last Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Missouri State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chance Moore, who scored 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Alston Mason, who scored 19 points along with seven assists.

The Panthers' victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-7. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 9-4.

N. Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: N. Iowa is playing as the underdog, but their 1-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Missouri State and N. Iowa pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Missouri State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Missouri State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri State.