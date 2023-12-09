Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: Sam Houston 5-4, Missouri State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Missouri State is heading back home. They will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Missouri State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Bears were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 77-73 to the Blue Raiders.

Despite their loss, Missouri State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alston Mason, who scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Donovan Clay was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Sam Houston proved on Sunday. They blew past the Cardinals 90-70. With that victory, Sam Houston brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The last time the Bears won on the road was back last Saturday. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 6-3. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Bearkats, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Sam Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Missouri State took their win against Sam Houston in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 by a conclusive 77-55. Does Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Sam Houston turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Missouri State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.