Belmont @ Missouri State

Current Records: Belmont 17-8; Missouri State 12-12

A Missouri Valley battle is on tap between the Missouri State Bears and the Belmont Bruins at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Belmont will be strutting in after a victory while MSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bears found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 73-53 punch to the gut against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Sunday. Guard Alston Mason had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over eight times en route to a 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, Belmont had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois State Redbirds this past Saturday, taking their contest 90-75. Belmont can attribute much of their success to center Even Brauns, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The Bears are now 12-12 while the Bruins sit at 17-8. Belmont is 11-5 after wins this year, and MSU is 6-5 after losses.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.60

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.