Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Missouri State

Current Records: Central Michigan 4-6; Missouri State 4-7

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Great Southern Bank Arena at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chippewas came up short against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, falling 70-63. The top scorers for CMU were guard Brian Taylor (14 points) and guard Reggie Bass (12 points).

Meanwhile, the Missouri State Bears were close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 80-77 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. Forward Jonathan Mogbo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points and five assists along with seven boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.