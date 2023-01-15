Who's Playing

Indiana State @ Missouri State

Current Records: Indiana State 13-5; Missouri State 8-9

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears are 12-3 against the Indiana State Sycamores since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Bears and Indiana State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sycamores winning the first 76-72 at home and MSU taking the second 79-70.

MSU came up short against the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday, falling 76-66. MSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Dalen Ridgnal, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State came up short against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Wednesday, falling 69-61. Guard Cameron Henry had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 8-point finish.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Indiana State.