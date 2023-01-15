Who's Playing
Indiana State @ Missouri State
Current Records: Indiana State 13-5; Missouri State 8-9
What to Know
The Missouri State Bears are 12-3 against the Indiana State Sycamores since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Bears and Indiana State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET at Great Southern Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Sycamores winning the first 76-72 at home and MSU taking the second 79-70.
MSU came up short against the Illinois State Redbirds on Wednesday, falling 76-66. MSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Dalen Ridgnal, who had 14 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana State came up short against the Southern Illinois Salukis on Wednesday, falling 69-61. Guard Cameron Henry had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 8-point finish.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Missouri State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Indiana State.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Missouri State 79 vs. Indiana State 70
- Jan 25, 2022 - Indiana State 76 vs. Missouri State 72
- Jan 03, 2021 - Missouri State 70 vs. Indiana State 66
- Jan 02, 2021 - Missouri State 84 vs. Indiana State 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Missouri State 78 vs. Indiana State 51
- Feb 16, 2020 - Missouri State 71 vs. Indiana State 58
- Feb 01, 2020 - Indiana State 78 vs. Missouri State 68
- Feb 23, 2019 - Missouri State 67 vs. Indiana State 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - Missouri State 72 vs. Indiana State 57
- Feb 06, 2018 - Missouri State 81 vs. Indiana State 62
- Jan 14, 2018 - Missouri State 76 vs. Indiana State 73
- Jan 18, 2017 - Missouri State 73 vs. Indiana State 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Missouri State 81 vs. Indiana State 75
- Feb 13, 2016 - Missouri State 89 vs. Indiana State 85
- Jan 27, 2016 - Indiana State 68 vs. Missouri State 59