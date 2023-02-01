Who's Playing

Valparaiso @ Missouri State

Current Records: Valparaiso 10-13; Missouri State 11-11

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Missouri State Bears and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020. The Beacons and Missouri State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Valpo should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Valpo and the Evansville Aces this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Valpo wrapped it up with an 81-69 win at home. It was another big night for Valpo's forward Ben Krikke, who had 30 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Missouri State as they fell 74-71 to the Murray State Racers this past Saturday. Four players on Missouri State scored in the double digits: guard Alston Mason (22), guard Donovan Clay (14), guard Damien Mayo Jr. (13), and forward Jonathan Mogbo (10).

Missouri State's defeat took them down to 11-11 while Valparaiso's victory pulled them up to 10-13. If Valpo want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bears' Jonathan Mogbo, who posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and ten points, and Alston Mason, who had 22 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Missouri State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Valparaiso.