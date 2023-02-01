Who's Playing
Valparaiso @ Missouri State
Current Records: Valparaiso 10-13; Missouri State 11-11
What to Know
The Valparaiso Beacons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Missouri State Bears and are hoping to record their first win since March 7 of 2020. The Beacons and Missouri State will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Valpo should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bears will be looking to right the ship.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Valpo and the Evansville Aces this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Valpo wrapped it up with an 81-69 win at home. It was another big night for Valpo's forward Ben Krikke, who had 30 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Missouri State as they fell 74-71 to the Murray State Racers this past Saturday. Four players on Missouri State scored in the double digits: guard Alston Mason (22), guard Donovan Clay (14), guard Damien Mayo Jr. (13), and forward Jonathan Mogbo (10).
Missouri State's defeat took them down to 11-11 while Valparaiso's victory pulled them up to 10-13. If Valpo want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bears' Jonathan Mogbo, who posted a double-double on 16 rebounds and ten points, and Alston Mason, who had 22 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Missouri State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Valparaiso.
- Mar 04, 2022 - Missouri State 67 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Missouri State 84 vs. Valparaiso 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - Missouri State 74 vs. Valparaiso 57
- Mar 05, 2021 - Missouri State 66 vs. Valparaiso 55
- Jan 10, 2021 - Missouri State 78 vs. Valparaiso 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Missouri State 81 vs. Valparaiso 68
- Mar 07, 2020 - Valparaiso 89 vs. Missouri State 82
- Feb 25, 2020 - Valparaiso 89 vs. Missouri State 74
- Jan 23, 2020 - Missouri State 67 vs. Valparaiso 60
- Jan 29, 2019 - Missouri State 55 vs. Valparaiso 54
- Jan 05, 2019 - Valparaiso 82 vs. Missouri State 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Missouri State 83 vs. Valparaiso 79
- Jan 17, 2018 - Missouri State 64 vs. Valparaiso 57
- Dec 31, 2017 - Missouri State 67 vs. Valparaiso 50
- Dec 10, 2016 - Valparaiso 84 vs. Missouri State 81
- Dec 19, 2015 - Valparaiso 74 vs. Missouri State 45