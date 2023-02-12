Groundhog Day has come and gone, but don't tell that to the Tennessee basketball program. After losing to Vanderbilt on a 3-point buzzer-beater on Wednesday, the Volunteers suffered the exact same fate at home against Missouri on Saturday.

After erasing a 17-point deficit in the second half, Tennessee held an 85-83 lead with just over four seconds remaining. As was the case in the Vanderbilt loss, Santiago Vescovi went to the free-throw line and missed his first shot.

On Vescovi's second shot, which clanked off the rim, Tennessee was whistled for an offensive foul. That gave some hope to Missouri, and the Tigers capitalized on the opportunity.

DeAndre Gholston grabbed the inbounds pass and ran up the court. Gholston got a couple of steps beyond the halfcourt line before chucking up a desperation shot that didn't even graze the rim as it dropped through the hoop for an 86-85 victory.

Missouri players ran up to celebrate with Gholston in the middle of a stunned Thompson-Boling Arena as the Tigers picked up a massive resume win.

Rocky Top was left shaking its head and wondering how this could happen twice in the span of four days.