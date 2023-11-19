Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Jackson State 0-5, Missouri 3-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will be playing at home against the Jackson State Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Jackson State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Missouri, who comes in off a win.

On Thursday, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Golden Gophers 70-68. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Noah Carter, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jackson State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 72-52 to the Golden Hurricane.

The win makes it two in a row for the Tigers and bumps their season record up to 3-1. As for the Tigers, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jackson State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.