Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Memphis 1-0, Missouri 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.24

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Missouri Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Memphis gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 94-77.

Memphis' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaykwon Walton, who earned 19 points along with 3 steals. Jordan Brown was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Missouri was far and away the favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Tigers put the hurt on the Golden Lions with a sharp 101-79 victory on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, as Missouri did.

Missouri's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Sean East II, who earned 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tamar Bates, who earned 18 points.

The Tigers and the Tigers both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

Memphis is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Missouri is a 3.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

