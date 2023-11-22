Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: SC State 2-3, Missouri 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

Missouri will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the SC State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. Missouri has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The point spread may have favored Missouri last Sunday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Tigers.

Missouri's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Caleb Grill, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds, and Nick Honor who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were the victim of a painful 90-70 loss at the hands of the Golden Hurricane on Monday. SC State has not had much luck with Tulsa recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the defeat, SC State got a solid performance out of Drayton Jones, who scored 19 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 2-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Missouri is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Missouri have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Missouri is a big 24.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

