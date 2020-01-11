Watch Missouri vs. Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Missouri vs. Florida basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida @ Missouri
Current Records: Florida 10-4; Missouri 8-6
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida Gators at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Mizzou came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, falling 69-59. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from F Mitchell Smith, who had ten points along with seven rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Florida had enough points to win and then some against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, taking their contest 81-68. It was another big night for G Andrew Nembhard, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten assists.
The Tigers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Gators are favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with Mizzou against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.
The Tigers are now 8-6 while the Gators sit at 10-4. The Gators are 5-4 after wins this season, and the Tigers are 2-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.16
Odds
The Gators are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 129
Series History
Florida have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last six years.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Florida 64 vs. Missouri 60
- Jan 06, 2018 - Florida 77 vs. Missouri 75
- Feb 02, 2017 - Florida 93 vs. Missouri 54
- Mar 05, 2016 - Florida 82 vs. Missouri 72
-
