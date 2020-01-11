Watch Missouri vs. Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Florida @ Missouri

Current Records: Florida 10-4; Missouri 8-6

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida Gators at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while Mizzou will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Mizzou came up short against the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, falling 69-59. Missouri's loss came about despite a quality game from F Mitchell Smith, who had ten points along with seven rebounds. Smith's performance made up for a slower game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Florida had enough points to win and then some against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, taking their contest 81-68. It was another big night for G Andrew Nembhard, who posted a double-double on 21 points and ten assists.

The Tigers aren't expected to pull this one out (the Gators are favored by 3), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those sticking with Mizzou against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.

The Tigers are now 8-6 while the Gators sit at 10-4. The Gators are 5-4 after wins this season, and the Tigers are 2-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.16

Odds

The Gators are a 3-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gators, as the game opened with the Gators as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

Florida have won all of the games they've played against Missouri in the last six years.