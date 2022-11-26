Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ Missouri

Current Records: Houston Christian 1-5; Missouri 6-0

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies are on the road again Saturday and play against the Missouri Tigers at noon ET Nov. 26 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Huskies will be looking to get back in the win column.

It looks like Houston Christian got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rice Owls.

As for the Tigers, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday. Mizzou put a hurting on Coastal Carolina at home to the tune of 89-51. It was another big night for Mizzou's guard D'Moi Hodge, who had 18 points and seven assists along with five steals and five boards. This makes it four games in a row in which Hodge has had at least three steals.

The Huskies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Houston Christian is now 1-5 while the Tigers sit at 6-0. Two stats to keep an eye on: Houston Christian is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 84.3 on average. Mizzou's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 91.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.