Who's Playing

No. 6 Kansas @ Missouri

Current Records: Kansas 8-1; Missouri 9-0

What to Know

The #6 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Missouri Tigers at 5:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Jayhawks earned a 102-65 win in their most recent contest against Mizzou in December of last year.

Kansas took their game against the Seton Hall Pirates last week by a conclusive 91-65 score. Kansas got double-digit scores from six players: guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (17), forward Jalen Wilson (15), guard Gradey Dick (15), forward KJ Adams Jr. (11), guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (10), and center Ernest Udeh Jr. (10).

Meanwhile, Mizzou picked up a 96-89 win over the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Sunday. Mizzou can attribute much of their success to guard Kobe Brown, who had 25 points in addition to eight boards, and forward Sean East II, who had 21 points and six assists.

The Jayhawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Their wins bumped Kansas to 8-1 and the Tigers to 9-0. Kevin McCullar Jr. will be someone to keep an eye on after he dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds last Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Missouri's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.