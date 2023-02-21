Who's Playing

Mississippi State @ Missouri

Current Records: Mississippi State 18-9; Missouri 19-8

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 10-1 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Bulldogs and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

MSU beat the Ole Miss Rebels 69-61 this past Saturday. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard Cameron Matthews, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Tolu Smith, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with five dimes.

Meanwhile, Mizzou came up short against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, falling 69-60. Guard Kobe Brown did his best for Mizzou, finishing with 24 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to six boards.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-2 ATS in away games but only 14-13 all in all.

MSU's victory brought them up to 18-9 while Mizzou's defeat pulled them down to 19-8. MSU is 14-3 after wins this year, and the Tigers are 5-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.98

Odds

The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mississippi State have won ten out of their last 11 games against Missouri.