Who's Playing
Mississippi State @ Missouri
Current Records: Mississippi State 18-9; Missouri 19-8
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 10-1 against the Missouri Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Bulldogs and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. MSU will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.
MSU beat the Ole Miss Rebels 69-61 this past Saturday. MSU can attribute much of their success to guard Cameron Matthews, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Tolu Smith, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with five dimes.
Meanwhile, Mizzou came up short against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday, falling 69-60. Guard Kobe Brown did his best for Mizzou, finishing with 24 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to six boards.
The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-2 ATS in away games but only 14-13 all in all.
MSU's victory brought them up to 18-9 while Mizzou's defeat pulled them down to 19-8. MSU is 14-3 after wins this year, and the Tigers are 5-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.98
Odds
The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Mississippi State have won ten out of their last 11 games against Missouri.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Mississippi State 63 vs. Missouri 52
- Feb 20, 2022 - Mississippi State 58 vs. Missouri 56
- Feb 18, 2022 - Mississippi State 68 vs. Missouri 49
- Jan 05, 2021 - Mississippi State 78 vs. Missouri 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - Mississippi State 67 vs. Missouri 63
- Jan 14, 2020 - Mississippi State 72 vs. Missouri 45
- Feb 26, 2019 - Mississippi State 68 vs. Missouri 49
- Feb 10, 2018 - Missouri 89 vs. Mississippi State 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Mississippi State 74 vs. Missouri 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Mississippi State 89 vs. Missouri 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Mississippi State 76 vs. Missouri 62