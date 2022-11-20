Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Missouri

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-4; Missouri 4-0

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers took their matchup against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars last week by a conclusive 105-80 score. Mizzou can attribute much of their success to guard D'Moi Hodge, who had 30 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State bagged a 76-68 victory over the North Alabama Lions this past Friday. Guard Terry Collins and guard Danny Washington were among the main playmakers for Mississippi Valley State as the former had 27 points and five assists in addition to five boards and the latter had 19 points.

Mizzou is the favorite in this one, with an expected 29-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Tigers are now a perfect 4-0 while the Delta Devils sit at 2-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mizzou enters the contest with 94 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi Valley State is 355th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Mississippi Valley State.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.99

Odds

The Tigers are a big 29-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.