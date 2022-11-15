Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Missouri

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-1; Missouri 3-0

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers took their matchup against the Lindenwood Lions on Sunday by a conclusive 82-53 score.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the PFW Mastodons.

Mizzou is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Sunday, where they covered a 28-point spread.

Missouri's win lifted them to 3-0 while SIU-Edwardsville's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Mizzou can repeat their recent success or if SIU-Edwardsville bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.94

Odds

The Tigers are a big 18-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.