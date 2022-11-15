Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ Missouri
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-1; Missouri 3-0
What to Know
The Missouri Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Tigers took their matchup against the Lindenwood Lions on Sunday by a conclusive 82-53 score.
Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the PFW Mastodons.
Mizzou is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest on Sunday, where they covered a 28-point spread.
Missouri's win lifted them to 3-0 while SIU-Edwardsville's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Mizzou can repeat their recent success or if SIU-Edwardsville bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $1.94
Odds
The Tigers are a big 18-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.