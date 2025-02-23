Alex Rodriguez made a career out of the long ball with nearly 700 home runs in his 22 seasons as one of MLB's most lethal sluggers. Now his ability to dial-it up from distance is paying dividends on the hardwood.

The former Mariners, Rangers and Yankees star drilled a halfcourt shot Sunday afternoon at Bucknell, going off the glass, and in the process won $10,000 for a Bison student. He responded appropriately with both hands raised in shock, and beelined to the student section to lap up the big win.

Rodriguez was in attendance for the Bucknell vs. Army game after speaking at a forum on campus earlier in the day with Marc Lore, both of whom are in the process of purchasing a controlling interest of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Having earned hundreds of millions of dollars as an MLB player alone, Rodriguez of course didn't need the $10,000, so hitting the big shot for a Bucknell student might go down as one of the best assisted plays of his career.