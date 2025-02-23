Alex Rodriguez made a career out of the long ball with nearly 700 home runs in his 22 seasons as one of MLB's most lethal sluggers. Now his ability to dial-it up from distance is paying dividends on the hardwood.
The former Mariners, Rangers and Yankees star drilled a halfcourt shot Sunday afternoon at Bucknell, going off the glass, and in the process won $10,000 for a Bison student. He responded appropriately with both hands raised in shock, and beelined to the student section to lap up the big win.
A-Rod just won $10K for a Bucknell student 😂 pic.twitter.com/ip0dSCVMsu— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 23, 2025
Rodriguez was in attendance for the Bucknell vs. Army game after speaking at a forum on campus earlier in the day with Marc Lore, both of whom are in the process of purchasing a controlling interest of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Having earned hundreds of millions of dollars as an MLB player alone, Rodriguez of course didn't need the $10,000, so hitting the big shot for a Bucknell student might go down as one of the best assisted plays of his career.