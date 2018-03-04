WATCH: Mom of FSU player flies in from Colombia to surprise son for Senior Day
Angola and the Seminoles ended their regular season with a win over Boston College
An 85-76 win for Florida State over Boston College on Saturday was icing on the cake for senior Braian Angola.
Not only did his team end their season on a high note, but he got quite the surprise on Senior Day with his mother flying all the way from Colombia to be there for the festivities. (Warning: grab a tissue, or two or three.)
Angola had quite the afternoon in front of his mother, too. He played a team-high 31 minutes and scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Seminoles to their ninth win in ACC play in their regular-season finale.
