WATCH: Mom of FSU player flies in from Colombia to surprise son for Senior Day

An 85-76 win for Florida State over Boston College on Saturday was icing on the cake for senior Braian Angola.

Not only did his team end their season on a high note, but he got quite the surprise on Senior Day with his mother flying all the way from Colombia to be there for the festivities. (Warning: grab a tissue, or two or three.)

What a moment.



Angola had quite the afternoon in front of his mother, too. He played a team-high 31 minutes and scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Seminoles to their ninth win in ACC play in their regular-season finale.