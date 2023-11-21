Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Lehigh 1-3, Monmouth 1-2

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will head out on the road to face off against the Monmouth Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Lehigh might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Thursday.

Lehigh's three-game losing streak finally came to an end. Everything went their way against the Red Dragons as the Mountain Hawks made off with a 90-65 win. With that win, Lehigh brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Hawks suffered a grim 82-57 defeat to the Tigers on Saturday. The over/under was set at 139 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Mountain Hawks' win bumped their record up to 1-3. As for the Hawks, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Lehigh is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Lehigh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Monmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Monmouth is a slight 1-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountain Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Monmouth has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Lehigh.