Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Stony Brook 14-12, Monmouth 13-12

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Even though Campbell scored an imposing 87 points on Thursday, Monmouth still came out on top. The Hawks dodged a bullet and finished off the Fighting Camels 88-87.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They blew past the Pirates 93-73. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 26.2% better than the opposition, as Stony Brook's was.

The Hawks now have a winning record of 13-12. As for the Seawolves, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-12 record this season.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Monmouth is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 17-9 and Stony Brook is 8-5.

Monmouth came up short against the Seawolves in their previous matchup back in January, falling 72-65. Will Monmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Monmouth is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Monmouth.