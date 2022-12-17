Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Monmouth

Current Records: Charlotte 8-2; Monmouth 1-10

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Charlotte should still be riding high after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Monmouth received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 86-71 to the Syracuse Orange. Despite the loss, Monmouth got a solid performance out of forward Myles Foster, who had 17 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday Charlotte sidestepped the Detroit Titans for an 82-80 victory.

Monmouth have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Hawks are now 1-10 while the 49ers sit at 8-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Monmouth is 361st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.2 on average. Charlotte's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 59.3 points allowed per game on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The 49ers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.