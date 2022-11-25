Who's Playing

Cornell @ Monmouth

Current Records: Cornell 4-1; Monmouth 0-5

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 2 p.m. ET Friday at OceanFirst Bank Center. Cornell should still be feeling good after a victory, while Monmouth will be looking to right the ship.

The Big Red have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Canisius Golden Griffins on Tuesday. Cornell came out on top against Canisius by a score of 79-70.

As for Monmouth, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Monday, they lost to the Colgate Raiders on the road by a decisive 85-66 margin.

Cornell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Big Red's win brought them up to 4-1 while the Hawks' defeat pulled them down to 0-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cornell ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 86.6 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Monmouth is stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Monmouth.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Big Red are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Big Red, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Monmouth won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Cornell.