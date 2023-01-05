Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Monmouth

Current Records: Stony Brook 5-9; Monmouth 1-13

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves are on the road again Thursday and play against the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Seawolves will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday Stony Brook capped 2022 off with a 65-61 win over the Northeastern Huskies. It took eight tries, but Stony Brook can finally say that they have a win on the road. Four players on Stony Brook scored in the double digits: forward Frankie Policelli (17), center Keenan Fitzmorris (16), guard Tanahj Pettway (15), and guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (14).

Meanwhile, Monmouth's 2022 ended with a 68-55 loss against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks last Wednesday. Forward Myles Foster (12 points) and forward Klemen Vuga (12 points) were the top scorers for the Hawks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Seawolves are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Stony Brook's victory brought them up to 5-9 while Monmouth's defeat pulled them down to 1-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stony Brook is stumbling into the game with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.6 on average. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seawolves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seawolves as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.