Who's Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ Monmouth
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 10-3; Monmouth 1-12
What to Know
The Monmouth Hawks will stay at home another game and welcome the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 76-44, which was the final score in Monmouth's tilt against the Yale Bulldogs this past Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Campbell Fighting Camels last week, winning 74-66.
UNC-Wilmington's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Monmouth's loss dropped them down to 1-12. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.