Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Monmouth

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 10-3; Monmouth 1-12

What to Know

The Monmouth Hawks will stay at home another game and welcome the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at OceanFirst Bank Center. Monmouth is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 76-44, which was the final score in Monmouth's tilt against the Yale Bulldogs this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were able to grind out a solid win over the Campbell Fighting Camels last week, winning 74-66.

UNC-Wilmington's victory lifted them to 10-3 while Monmouth's loss dropped them down to 1-12. We'll see if UNC-Wilmington can repeat their recent success or if the Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.