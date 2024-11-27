Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: CSNorthridge 5-1, Montana 4-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Montana Grizzlies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dahlberg Arena. The Matadors are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.7 points per game this season.

If CSNorthridge beats Montana with 89 points on Wednesday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two matchups with that exact score. CSNorthridge blew past Denver, posting an 89-60 victory. The Matadors have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 22 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Montana posted their closest win since March 24th on Monday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Utah Tech , sneaking past 69-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Grizzlies.

CSNorthridge's victory bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Montana, they pushed their record up to 4-3 with the win, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. CSNorthridge hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

CSNorthridge is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Montana against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-4 ATS record can't hold a candle to CSNorthridge's 4-1.

Odds

Montana is a slight 1.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Montana won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.