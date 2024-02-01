Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Idaho 7-13, Montana 14-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana is 8-2 against the Vandals since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. Idaho took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Montana, who comes in off a win.

Montana was handed a 26-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against the Hornets on Saturday. The Grizzlies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 win over the Hornets. The victory was just what Montana needed coming off of a 72-46 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Idaho's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They were the victim of a painful 89-68 loss at the hands of the Bears. The game was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Idaho was thoroughly outmatched 46-29 in the second half.

Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as N. Colorado posted 20 assists.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for the Vandals, their loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 7-13.

Looking ahead, Montana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

Montana strolled past the Vandals in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 68-53. Does Montana have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Vandals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Montana is a big 14-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Montana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.