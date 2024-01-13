Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Arizona 7-9, Montana 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Montana and N. Arizona are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Montana fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against N. Colorado on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 98-92 to the Bears. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Saturday (82), Montana still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Arizona found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Bobcats on the road and fell 79-50. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. Arizona in their matchups with Montana State: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Grizzlies' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6. As for the Lumberjacks, they bumped their record down to 7-9 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Montana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N. Arizona, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Arizona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Montana came up short against N. Arizona in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 83-71. Will Montana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Montana and N. Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.