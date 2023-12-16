Who's Playing
AICAG Warriors @ Montana State Bobcats
Current Records: AICAG 0-0, Montana State 3-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats will host the AICAG Warriors to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Max Worthington Arena.
Looking back to last season, AICAG finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Montana State had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-9 record.
AICAG took a serious blow against Montana State in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, falling 124-73. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point AICAG was down 57-26.
Series History
Montana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.
- Dec 22, 2021 - Montana State 124 vs. AICAG 73