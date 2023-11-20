Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Green Bay 1-2, Montana State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $21.99

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the Montana State Bobcats at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Max Worthington Arena. Green Bay might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Phoenix came up short against the Beacons and fell 64-59.

Despite the loss, Green Bay had strong showings from Elijah Jones, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Noah Reynolds, who scored 24 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 victory over the Golden Bears on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Brandon Walker, who scored 26 points along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Phoenix now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Bobcats, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Green Bay is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Green Bay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Montana State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.