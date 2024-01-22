Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Idaho State 7-12, Montana State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Idaho State Bengals and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Max Worthington Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Idaho State found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 79-67 to the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats couldn't handle the Grizzlies on Saturday and fell 87-77.

The Bengals' loss dropped their record down to 7-12. As for the Bobcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 5-12, while Montana State is 5-10.

Idaho State came up short against Montana State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 74-66. Can Idaho State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Montana State is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Montana State has won all of the games they've played against Idaho State in the last 5 years.