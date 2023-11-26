Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: LBSU 3-4, Montana State 3-2

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will be playing at home against the LBSU Beach at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

On Wednesday, the Bobcats escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored LBSU on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 92-82 to the Ragin Cajuns. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bobcats now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Beach, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Montana State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 28.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Montana State beat LBSU 70-57 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will Montana State repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Montana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.