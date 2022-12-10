Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Montana State

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 3-7; Montana State 5-5

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks are 4-1 against the Montana State Bobcats since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha is staying on the road to face off against Montana State at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Max Worthington Arena. The Bobcats will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Nebraska Omaha and the Drake Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska Omaha falling 78-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Nebraska Omaha's loss came about despite a quality game from guard JJ White, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Montana State proved too difficult a challenge. Montana State enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over the Tommies.

Nebraska Omaha's defeat took them down to 3-7 while Montana State's win pulled them up to 5-5. A win for the Mavericks would reverse both their bad luck and Montana State's good luck. We'll see if Nebraska Omaha manages to pull off that tough task or if the Bobcats keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won four out of their last five games against Montana State.