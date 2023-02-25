Who's Playing
Portland State @ Montana State
Current Records: Portland State 12-16; Montana State 20-9
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Portland State Vikings at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Things were close when the Bobcats and the Sacramento State Hornets clashed on Thursday, but Montana State ultimately edged out the opposition 60-56.
Meanwhile, Portland State came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, falling 65-57.
Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.
Montana State's victory lifted them to 20-9 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 12-16. We'll see if Montana State can repeat their recent success or if the Vikings bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland State.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Montana State 75 vs. Portland State 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - Montana State 77 vs. Portland State 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - Montana State 73 vs. Portland State 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Montana State 69 vs. Portland State 64
- Jan 14, 2021 - Montana State 71 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - Portland State 87 vs. Montana State 77
- Jan 11, 2020 - Portland State 77 vs. Montana State 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland State 84 vs. Montana State 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - Montana State 98 vs. Portland State 88
- Feb 10, 2018 - Portland State 80 vs. Montana State 77
- Jan 11, 2018 - Portland State 93 vs. Montana State 74
- Feb 16, 2017 - Montana State 92 vs. Portland State 90
- Jan 21, 2017 - Montana State 71 vs. Portland State 65
- Feb 04, 2016 - Portland State 83 vs. Montana State 68
- Jan 09, 2016 - Portland State 77 vs. Montana State 70