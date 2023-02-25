Who's Playing

Portland State @ Montana State

Current Records: Portland State 12-16; Montana State 20-9

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Portland State Vikings at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when the Bobcats and the Sacramento State Hornets clashed on Thursday, but Montana State ultimately edged out the opposition 60-56.

Meanwhile, Portland State came up short against the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, falling 65-57.

Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Montana State's victory lifted them to 20-9 while Portland State's loss dropped them down to 12-16. We'll see if Montana State can repeat their recent success or if the Vikings bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana

Max Worthington Arena -- Bozeman, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 10-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Portland State.