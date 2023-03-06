Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Montana
Regular Season Records: Idaho State 11-20; Montana 16-13
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies are 13-1 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Montana and Idaho State are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory.
Montana had enough points to win and then some against the Idaho Vandals last Monday, taking their game 68-53.
Meanwhile, Idaho State ended up a good deal behind the Northern Colorado Bears when they played last week, losing 87-72.
Montana's victory lifted them to 16-13 while Idaho State's defeat dropped them down to 11-20. We'll see if Montana can repeat their recent success or if the Bengals bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Montana have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Montana 69 vs. Idaho State 61
- Jan 14, 2023 - Montana 84 vs. Idaho State 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - Idaho State 86 vs. Montana 63
- Dec 30, 2021 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 54
- Feb 27, 2021 - Montana 59 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 25, 2021 - Montana 64 vs. Idaho State 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 23, 2020 - Montana 77 vs. Idaho State 74
- Feb 16, 2019 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho State 68
- Jan 24, 2019 - Montana 80 vs. Idaho State 69
- Mar 03, 2018 - Montana 75 vs. Idaho State 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - Montana 95 vs. Idaho State 76
- Dec 29, 2016 - Montana 74 vs. Idaho State 62
- Feb 25, 2016 - Montana 90 vs. Idaho State 77