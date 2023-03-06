Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Montana

Regular Season Records: Idaho State 11-20; Montana 16-13

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies are 13-1 against the Idaho State Bengals since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Montana and Idaho State are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 6 at Idaho Central Arena in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tourney. The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory.

Montana had enough points to win and then some against the Idaho Vandals last Monday, taking their game 68-53.

Meanwhile, Idaho State ended up a good deal behind the Northern Colorado Bears when they played last week, losing 87-72.

Montana's victory lifted them to 16-13 while Idaho State's defeat dropped them down to 11-20. We'll see if Montana can repeat their recent success or if the Bengals bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Montana have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Idaho State.