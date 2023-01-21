Who's Playing
Montana State @ Montana
Current Records: Montana State 12-8; Montana 9-10
What to Know
The Montana Grizzlies are 10-2 against the Montana State Bobcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Montana and Montana State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 66-59 at home and Montana taking the second 80-74.
Montana came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Monday, falling 64-57.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Montana State on Monday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Montana State as they fell 74-70 to the Idaho Vandals.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Montana have won ten out of their last 12 games against Montana State.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Montana 80 vs. Montana State 74
- Jan 09, 2022 - Montana State 66 vs. Montana 59
- Feb 22, 2020 - Montana 59 vs. Montana State 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Montana 78 vs. Montana State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Montana 89 vs. Montana State 83
- Feb 02, 2019 - Montana 83 vs. Montana State 78
- Feb 24, 2018 - Montana 90 vs. Montana State 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Montana 67 vs. Montana State 52
- Feb 25, 2017 - Montana State 78 vs. Montana 69
- Feb 04, 2017 - Montana 90 vs. Montana State 84
- Feb 20, 2016 - Montana 87 vs. Montana State 78
- Jan 30, 2016 - Montana 80 vs. Montana State 72