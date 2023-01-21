Who's Playing

Montana State @ Montana

Current Records: Montana State 12-8; Montana 9-10

What to Know

The Montana Grizzlies are 10-2 against the Montana State Bobcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Montana and Montana State will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 66-59 at home and Montana taking the second 80-74.

Montana came up short against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Monday, falling 64-57.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Montana State on Monday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Montana State as they fell 74-70 to the Idaho Vandals.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Montana have won ten out of their last 12 games against Montana State.