Who's Playing

Portland State @ Montana

Current Records: Portland State 12-16; Montana 14-13

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings haven't won a game against the Montana Grizzlies since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Portland State and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Vikings came up short against the Weber State Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 65-57.

The Grizzlies lost a heartbreaker to the Montana State Bobcats when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Montana as they fell 72-68 to Montana State.

The losses put Portland State at 12-16 and Montana at 14-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vikings enter the matchup with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Grizzlies are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Montana have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland State.