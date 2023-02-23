Who's Playing
Portland State @ Montana
Current Records: Portland State 12-16; Montana 14-13
What to Know
The Portland State Vikings haven't won a game against the Montana Grizzlies since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Portland State and Montana will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Vikings came up short against the Weber State Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 65-57.
The Grizzlies lost a heartbreaker to the Montana State Bobcats when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Montana as they fell 72-68 to Montana State.
The losses put Portland State at 12-16 and Montana at 14-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vikings enter the matchup with 16.2 takeaways on average, good for 22nd best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Grizzlies are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Montana have won ten out of their last 15 games against Portland State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Montana 73 vs. Portland State 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Montana 85 vs. Portland State 76
- Jan 20, 2022 - Montana 66 vs. Portland State 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Portland State 61 vs. Montana 56
- Feb 04, 2021 - Montana 70 vs. Portland State 64
- Jan 30, 2020 - Portland State 88 vs. Montana 81
- Jan 13, 2020 - Montana 85 vs. Portland State 70
- Mar 07, 2019 - Portland State 81 vs. Montana 69
- Jan 05, 2019 - Portland State 77 vs. Montana 74
- Feb 08, 2018 - Montana 80 vs. Portland State 60
- Jan 13, 2018 - Montana 92 vs. Portland State 89
- Feb 18, 2017 - Montana 85 vs. Portland State 82
- Jan 19, 2017 - Portland State 88 vs. Montana 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Montana 82 vs. Portland State 80
- Jan 07, 2016 - Montana 79 vs. Portland State 66