Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Montana

Current Records: Sacramento State 13-16; Montana 14-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Montana Grizzlies are heading back home. The Grizzlies and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Montana as they fell 72-68 to the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Montana, who fell 67-64 when the teams previously met last month.

Speaking of close games: Sacramento State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 60-56 to Montana State.

Montana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Grizzlies are now 14-13 while the Hornets sit at 13-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Montana is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Sacramento State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Montana have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento State.