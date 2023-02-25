Who's Playing
Sacramento State @ Montana
Current Records: Sacramento State 13-16; Montana 14-13
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Montana Grizzlies are heading back home. The Grizzlies and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
It was close but no cigar for Montana as they fell 72-68 to the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Montana, who fell 67-64 when the teams previously met last month.
Speaking of close games: Sacramento State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 60-56 to Montana State.
Montana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The Grizzlies are now 14-13 while the Hornets sit at 13-16. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Montana is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. Sacramento State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Montana have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento State.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Sacramento State 67 vs. Montana 48
- Mar 05, 2022 - Sacramento State 72 vs. Montana 71
- Dec 02, 2021 - Montana 65 vs. Sacramento State 58
- Jan 23, 2021 - Sacramento State 89 vs. Montana 83
- Jan 21, 2021 - Montana 78 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Feb 29, 2020 - Montana 79 vs. Sacramento State 71
- Dec 30, 2019 - Montana 52 vs. Sacramento State 50
- Mar 14, 2019 - Montana 79 vs. Sacramento State 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - Montana 86 vs. Sacramento State 68
- Jan 03, 2019 - Montana 87 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Feb 10, 2018 - Montana 71 vs. Sacramento State 69
- Jan 11, 2018 - Montana 78 vs. Sacramento State 66
- Feb 16, 2017 - Sacramento State 67 vs. Montana 65
- Jan 21, 2017 - Sacramento State 92 vs. Montana 83
- Mar 10, 2016 - Montana 70 vs. Sacramento State 53
- Feb 04, 2016 - Sacramento State 83 vs. Montana 79
- Jan 09, 2016 - Montana 77 vs. Sacramento State 58